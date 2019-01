President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has pardoned a citizen of Iran to exchange him for Ukrainian sailor Andrii Novichkov.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia said this at a press conference at the Boryspil international airport on the occasion of the return of Novichkov to Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The citizen of Iran whom the President has pardoned by his decree is already in his country. He returned earlier, at midnight," he said.

Novichkov said his health was satisfactory and he would return to Odesa.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes that Andrii Novichkov has not been found guilty of any crime in Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, 2019, Ukrainian sailor Andrii Novichkov was released from a prison in Iran.