Patriarch Filaret has awarded President Petro Poroshenko the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Filaret presented the order to Poroshenko during a prayer service at a Cathedral in Rivne.

The order was awarded to him for his active participation in the process of granting the Tomos on autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko awarded Filaret the title of Hero of Ukraine earlier.