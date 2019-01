The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) has alleged that campaign advertisements by presidential candidates Andrii Sadovyi (the mayor of Lviv and the leader of the Samopomich Association party), Serhii Kaplin (a member of Parliament ofthe Petro Poroshenko Bloc), and Valentin Nalyvaichenko (a former chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine and the leader of the Spravedlyvist party) violate the relevant rules.

The organization made the allegation in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, election campaign billboards for Kaplin and Sadovyi have appeared in in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine without information about the institution that printed them, the number that was printed, the people responsible for them, and the people that placed the orders for them. The statement states that this violated Section 3, Article 59 of the Law on Election of the President of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Central Election Commission registered Sadovyi, Kaplin, and Nalyvaichenko as candidates in the 2019 presidential elections on January 8.