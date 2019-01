The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) resumes its cooperation with Ukraine after five-year interruption.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States said this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United States has reviewed the risks of business activities in Ukraine, taking into account the provision of macroeconomic stability in our country. This prompted the U.S. EXIM bank to lift restrictions on conducting operations with the public and private sectors of Ukraine under export credit, loan guarantee and export insurance programs," the Embassy said.

According to the Embassy, the decision will boost the Ukraine - U.S. trade. The Embassy says the decision is a signal to investors about improving environment for doing business in the country.

The Embassy says it will continue cooperation with the Export-Import Bank of the United States in order to implement Ukrainian-American projects.

