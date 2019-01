Presidential Administration Classifies Document On Outcomes Of Introduction Of Martial Law In 10 Regions Of Uk

The Presidential Administration has classified a document on execution of the presidential decree to introduce the martial law in ten regions of Ukraine.

The Presidential Administration said this following an inquiry from Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to information provided by the chief department for national security and defense of December 26, 2018, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine considered an issue of outcomes of the execution of measures linked with the introduction of the martial law in some regions of Ukraine. The information, which was considered, contains classified information (secrecy label)," reads the answer.

The law on access to public information envisages that inquired documents shall be provided but classified information if any shall be removed from the documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, 2018, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko urged the Verkhovna Rada to introduce martial law in the country for 60 days.

The 30-day martial law was imposed in Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions, as well as within the Ukrainian water zone in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

According to the law “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law,” holding of presidential elections is prohibited under martial law.

The decision to introduce the martial law in ten regions of Ukraine followed an act of armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine’s military vessels near the Kerch Straight on November 25, 2018.