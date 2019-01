The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Yevhen Kravtsov as the board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

Respective decision was take at the Thursday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kravtsov was appointed on the basis of respective recommendation of the supervisory board of the company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company, Wojciech Balczun.