The National Police of Ukraine says the investigation has established instigators of the attack on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

National Police head Serhii Kniazev sad this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

He said police had established all executors of the assassination of Kateryna Handziuk and organizers of the assassination.

"Instigators have been established too and some have been brought to account," he said.

He refuted reports that Serhii Torbin, who is suspected of organizing the crime, is a relative of a high-ranking police officer in Kherson.

Kniazev does not agree that the police investigation was ineffective.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, 2018, some criminals splashed chlorohydric acid into Handziuk's face, and on November 4, she died in a hospital.

On November 9, 2018, the main investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine took the criminal case from the National Police.