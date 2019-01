Poltorak: Russia's Attack On Ukrainian Naval Ships Near Kerch Strait On November 25, 2018 Unexpected For Ukrai

Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak says Russia's attack on the Ukrainian naval ships near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, was unexpected for the government of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the Uriadovyi Kurier government newspaper, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The open attack on our naval warships in the neutral waters was unexpected," he said.

Minister Poltorak believes Russia was hoping that the Ukrainian naval warships would shoot and that would be used as a reason for a wide invasion in Ukraine.

"But I promise you that we will organize such voyages in future. There will be the twentieth and the hundredth voyage," the defense minister said.

He says the passages through the Kerch Strait will take place when the government sees them necessary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, a total of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors were detained.