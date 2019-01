President Petro Poroshenko has ordered the sending of 20 Ukrainian military personnel to Mali to serve in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the country.

This is stated in the decree No. 6/2019 of January 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decree, this action is being taken in fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations under the United Nations Security Council resolutions No. 2100 of April 25, 2013 and No. 2423 of June 28, 2018, as well as in response to the United Nations Secretariat’s appeal to Ukraine to participate in this mission.

The Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for facilitating the participation of Ukrainian peacekeepers in the United Nations mission in Mali.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in September 2018 that Ukraine, the United States, Germany, and France intended to submit a joint United Nations Security Council resolution on deployment of peacekeepers and creation of an international administration in Donbas.