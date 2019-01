Expenditures on the salaries of military personnel have been increased by 41% to UAH 49.6 billion in 2019.

Viacheslav Salakhov, a representative of the Ministry of Defense’s Finance Department, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense has made provision for UAH 49.6 billion for financing expenditures on monetary support. This represents almost 49% of the total amount of funds allocated for financing the Ministry of Defense next year. Thus, the fund for 2019 has been increased by [UAH] 15.2 billion or 41%, compared with 2018, which will allow fulfilment of the task set by the head of state by increasing the amount of payments by at least 30% and ensuring payment of at least UAH 10,000 per month to enlisted military personnel serving under contract in their first year of service," he said.

Salakhov also said that the amount of bonuses to combat military personnel, air assault troops, members of special operations forces, and marines would be increased.

Military personnel will receive the first salary increase in February this year, when the salaries for January will be paid.

Besides, according to him, the issue of raising payments to conscripts and changing the amounts of payment to cadets at military academies will be considered.

However, he said that this change would require additional funds from the budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak recently said that monetary allowance to military personnel would be raised from January 1, 2019.