Lviv Mayor And Presidential Candidate Sadovyi Declares Income Of UAH 492,000 For 2017, His Wife UAH 2.4 Millio

Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi, who is a candidate in the 2019 presidential elections, has declared an income of UAH 495,737 for 2017.

This is stated in date in the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions, Ukrainian News agency reports.

All the income of Sadovyi came from his salary.

Besides, he declared UAH 3,957 in accounts with Privatbank.

Sadovyi declared no vehicle or real estate, but he declared the right to use a house belonging to his wife.

The presidential candidate declared that he is the owner of the Institute of Education civic organization and the Samopomisch trademark, as well as a member of the charity called Institute for City Development.

He declared an expenditure of UAH 257,730 on education in Britain.

In 2017, Sadovyi's wife Yekaterina Kot-Sadovaya earned an income of UAH 2,388,007 in 2017, including a salary of UAH 2,310,324 from the LUX broadcasting company (her main place of work), a salary of UAH 60,582 from the Liuks broadcasting company (part-time work), UAH 15.950 in childcare allowance, a prize worth UAH 750, interest totaling UAH 401 from Privatbank.

She obtained a loan of UAH 678,090 from Ukrgasbank.

She owns a Mercedes-Benz Viano of the 2012 model year worth UAH 667,500 and a Skoda Kodiaq Style vehicle of the 2017 model year worth UAH 968,700, two land plots with areas of 702 and 301 square meters, a residential building with a total of 660.4 square meters of space in the Lviv region, USD 10,000 and UAH 15,000 in cash, UAH 2,913 in a bank account, shares worth UAH 170,800 and UAH 1,800 in the Liuks broadcasting company, and a 49% stake in the Royal Yard company.

Kot-Sadovaya is also the ultimate beneficial owner of the Liuks broadcasting company, the Radio Continent company, the Kontakt-Inform company, the Visma-Radio-TV company, the Liuks radio company, the Zakhid.net company, the Great Roads Radio broadcasting company, the Belkom broadcasting company, and the Royal Yard cafe in Lviv.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, the Central Election Commission registered Sadovyi as a candidate in the 2019 presidential elections on January 8.