Cabinet Appeals Against Reinstatement Of Nasirov As Head Of State Fiscal Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has appealed against the reinstatement of Roman Nasirov as the head of the State Fiscal Service.

The press service of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal announced this to Ukrainian News agency.

“The appeals were filed literally the day before,” a spokesperson said.

In addition to the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Fiscal Service filed an appeal against the reinstatement of Nasirov.

The judges in charge of the appeals and the dates of their consideration have not yet been determined.

The press service later clarified that the appeals were filed with a court of first instance – the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.

The appeals had not yet been transferred to the appeal court as of 16:00 on Wednesday, January 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled on October 11 that the dismissal of Nasirov from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service was illegal and decided to reinstate him.