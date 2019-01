SACPO, NACB Pass Cases Against Yanukovych To State Bureau Of Investigation

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) have handed the cases against former president Viktor Yanukovych over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the SACPO.

On the whole the NACB and the SACPO handed about 50 cases to the State Bureau of Investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, said that the Bureau would not accept cases from other law enforcement bodies.