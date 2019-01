In his declaration for 2017, president candidate Ihor Shevchenko, who was the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources in 2014-2015, declared 3,800 square meters of real estate, USD 1.8 million and EUR 850,000.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, presidential candidate Ihor Shevchenko declared 3,852 square meters of real estate in Kyiv, UAH 2 million, USD 1.77 million, and EUR 850,000.

The presidential candidate also declared Audemars Piquet and Cartier watches, two icons, a television worth UAH 256,000, two cars worth at the moment of purchase UAH 786,300 and UAH 108,000.

According to the declaration, the presidential candidate owns a trade mark "Shevchenko" and Logotype of Association of Employees of Ukraine.

His income for 2017 amounted to UAH 4,695,888.

In 2018, Ihor Shevchenko declared purchase of a Land Rover Range Rover car for UAH 5.3 million and purchase of shares of Raiffeisen Bank Aval for UAH 347,500.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, if elected the President of Ukraine Ihor Shevchenko promises a pause in Ukraine's integration with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He also promises construction of a wall and a defense line along the state border with the Russian Federation.

On January 4, 2019, the Central Election Commission registered the first presidential candidate for the elections in 2019 - the former Minister of Environment and Natural Resources (2014-2015) Ihor Shevchenko.