The World Bank predicts deceleration of the economy of Ukraine.

The World Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The World Bank notes regarding Europe and Central Asia that the lingering effects of financial stress in Turkey are anticipated to weigh on regional growth this year, slowing it to 2.3 percent in 2019.

According to the statement, Poland is anticipated to slow to 4 percent as Euro Area growth slows.

Growth in the eastern part of the region is also anticipated to slow as large economies including Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine decelerate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the World Bank worsened the outlook for the gross domestic product growth for Ukraine from 3.5% to 3.3% in 2018.

The World Bank expects Ukraine's GDP to grow 3.5% in 2019.