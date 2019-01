Ambassador Prystaiko: Ukraine May Join NATO Next After Macedonia

The head of Ukraine’s mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Vadym Prystaiko, says Ukraine may become the 31st member state of NATO after Macedonia.

He said this in an interview with the 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says Macedonia will become the 30th member state of NATO in the near future.

According to him, the Alliance is considering Bosnia, Ukraine, and Georgia as possible new member states of NATO.

"We can become the 31st or the 32nd member state of NATO," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 41.6% of pollees questioned by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches support Ukraine's intention to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.