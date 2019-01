The head of Ukraine’s mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Vadym Prystaiko, says NATO has increased the frequency of entry of ships of the member states of the Alliance in the Black Sea.

He said this in an interview with the 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are permanent groups (of naval warships) and the Netherlands has headed one of them now… They also plan to enter the Black Sea. The frequency of the entry of these ships has increased significantly… There is a rotation principle: some ships in, others out," he said.

He says the frequency of entry of NATO's naval warships in the Black Sea is limited by the Montreux Convention, which restricts the passage of naval ships not belonging to Black Sea states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 6, 2019, the USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) dock landing ship of the United States Navy, as part of the elements of the 22nd U.S. Marine Expeditionary Group, crossed the Dardanelles into the Black Sea.