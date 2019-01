The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has sentenced Oleh Kyzymenko, the former deputy head of the Sevastopol city state administration, to suspended five-year imprisonment for assisting the Russian authorities in annexation of the Crimea in 2014.

This is said in the verdict issued by the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyzymenko was born in Donetsk region.

He took the position of deputy head of the Sevastopol city state administration in December 2012.

In April 2014, he began cooperation with the Russian occupation authorities and continued holding the post of the deputy head of the Sevastopol city administration.

During the trial Kyzymenko admitted his guilt in full.

The court verdict reads that Kyzymenko and his family lived in Sevastopol in the spring of 2014 and they could not leave the peninsular because the occupation troops did not let them do so.

The verdict reads that Kyzymenko was afraid for members of his family.

Kyzymenko was not officially employed at state bodies of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol.

Kyzymenko has not received citizenship of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv rejected Kyzymenko's agreement with prosecutors and refused to endorse a suspended sentence.

Judge Mykola Didyk ordered to hold the trial of Oleh Kyzymenko under a full procedure.

On September 11, 2018, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said Ukrainian law enforcement agencies had arrested Kyzymenko.