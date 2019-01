Source: Orthodox Church Of Ukraine To Bring Tomos To State Archives

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine is planning to bring the original copy of the Tomos on the autocephaly of the church to the State Archives.

An informed source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"It will be delivered to the State Archives," the source said.

According to the source, a copy of the Tomos on autocephaly will be made and the copy will be at Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 6, 2019, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I gave the previously signed tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to its head, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius.