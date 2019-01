Turkish Rescuers Find Bodies Of Two More Sailors Of VOLGO-BALT 214 Ship Drowned Near Turkey On January 7

Turkish rescuers have found the bodies of two more sailors of the VOLGO-BALT 214 ship, which drowned in the Black Sea near Turkey on January 7, 2019.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey, Andrii Sybiha wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ambassador Sibyha, four Ukrainian citizens perished in a wreck of a merchant vessel near the shore of Samsun (Turkey).

Of 13 crewmembers of the merchant vessel 11 crewmembers are citizens of Ukraine.

According to the Ambassador, seven saved crewmembers of the vessels were delivered to hospitals of the city of Samsun.