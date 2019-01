Crude Oil Transit Via Ukraine Down 4.3% To 13.3 Million Tons In 2018

In 2018, crude oil transit via Ukraine decreased by 4.3% or 603,000 tons year over year to 13,335,000 tons.

The Ukrtransnafta open joint-stock company, the operator of the Ukrainian oil transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2018, Ukrainian oil refineries received 2,101,000 tons of oil, up 0.2% year over year.

In 2018, Ukrtransnafta transported 15,436,000 tons of oil, down 3.7% year over year.

In December 2018, oil transit via Ukraine rose by 1.7% year over year to 1.229 million tons.

The overall volume of oil transported via the system of main oil pipelines in December 2018 fell by 1.6% to 1,405,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first eleven months of 2018, crude oil transit via Ukraine decreased by 4.9% or 623,000 tons year over year to 12,106,000 tons.

At the same time, in the first eleven months of 2018, a total of 1,926,000 tons of crude oil was delivered to the Ukrainian oil refineries, up 2.5% year over year.

In the first eleven months of 2018, Ukrtransnafta transported 14,031,000 tons of crude oil, down 3.9% year over year.

In November 2018, crude oil transit via Ukraine rose by 0.5% year over year to 994,990 tons.

The overall volume of crude oil transportation via the main oil pipelines in November decreased by 0.2% to 1,182,000 tons.

In 2017, crude oil transit via Ukraine rose by 0.8% or 116,000 tons year over year to 13,938,000 tons.

The 100-percent stake in the Ukrtransnafta open joint-stock company belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.