SBU Opens Case Against Former Employee Of Design Bureau In Kharkiv For Cooperation With Asian Defense Company

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects a former employee of a design bureau in Kharkiv of cooperation with a defense company from the eastern Asia.

The press service of the SBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The officers of the SBU have established that a former engineer of a design bureau during his stay in one of countries of the eastern Asia cooperated with a foreign engineering company. For money the man provided consultations to foreigners on the issues of design and development of certain parts of the military armored equipment," reads the statement.

The press service of the SBU notes that the Ukrainian legislation envisages that any technical assistance in the military-technical issues requires permissions from the State Export Control Service.

The SBU has opened a criminal case under Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the SBU officers blocked the illegal export of military goods that were subject to compulsive state export control in Zaporizhia. A group of dealers used a controlled commercial structure to receive orders from representatives of one of the East Asian countries for procurement of parts of armor and military transport aircraft items.