The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says the Russian command has performed a regular rotation of Russian career military officers in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Maksym Prauta announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the Russian career military officers going to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are provided with "passports' of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk's People's Republic."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate said Russia had supplied a batch of combat drones to militants in Donbas.