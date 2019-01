NACP Gives Improvement Notices To Kubiv, Omelian And Provisional Agriculture Minister Martyniuk For Violating

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has handed improvement notices to First Vice Prime Minister / Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Kubiv; Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Volodymyr Omelian; and Provisional Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Maksym Martyniuk, for violation of the order of settlement of the conflict of interests.

Press service of the NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

