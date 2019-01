NBU Decides To Assign Currency Licenses To Postal Services Operators For Exchange Transactions Within Currency

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to allocate currency licenses to postal services operators for exchange transactions within the framework of the currency liberalization.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Now the population will be able to buy and sell foreign currency not only in banks and exchange offices, but also in postal offices.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU has published the last of seven draft regulatory-legal acts to become the fundamental for the new liberal system of currency regulations from February 7, 2019.