The Ministry of the Interior Affairs states that Airbus Helicopters (France) received the advance payment of EUR 35.6 million for helicopters.

This is stated in the response of the Internal Ministry to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to the contract, the Ukrainian buyer made an advance payment in the amount of 10% of the price of the first batch, which amounts to EUR 35,615,973," the response says.

The Internal Ministry notes that the advance payment was paid in accordance with the terms of the contract concluded between the Ukrainian Air Transport Company Horiv-Avia state enterprise and Airbus Helicopters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the Interior Ministry to send UAH 360 million to the Airbus Helicopters company for helicopters.

In July, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Airbus Helicopters signed a contract for the supply of 55 helicopters for the needs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In June, the Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with France to raise a EUR 475 million loan for the purchase of helicopters.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the total amount of the transaction is EUR 551 million, the funds will be provided at 4.25% per annum from the French State Treasury and a consortium of French banks, all helicopters will be delivered within 3.5 years.

By agreement, 21 H225 helicopters, 10 H145 helicopters and 24 H125 helicopters will arrive in Ukraine.