Justice Ministry Opens Case On Reinstatement Of Nasirov As Head Of Fiscal Service

The Justice Ministry of Ukraine has commenced procedures on reinstatement of Roman Nasirov as the head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

This is indicated in the state register of enforcement cases, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Justice Ministry opened the case on December 19, 2018.

The debtor in the case is the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, 2018, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled that the dismissal of Roman Nasirov from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service was unlawful.

On January 31, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Nasirov from the post of chairman of the State Fiscal Service because he had taken citizenship of another country.