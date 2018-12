The salary of Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman was UAH 36,900 in November 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers' Secretariat announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The amount of funds accrued to Groysman in November amounted to UAH 36,906, of which the official salary was UAH 19,091, the seniority pay was UAH 7,009, the allowance for the intensity of labor was UAH 8,591, the travel allowance was UAH 1,746, and the salary readjustment was UAH 468.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to UAH 7,196.

The actual amount received by the prime minister amounted to UAH 29,708.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Groysman declared UAH 17.1 million of income for 2017.