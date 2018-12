NBU Allows Business Importing Raw Material For Processing Under Simplified Order Of Control

In order to improve the environment for doing business in Ukraine the National Bank of Ukraine has extended the list of customs declarations used by banks for removing import operations of residents from control.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision of the National Bank of Ukraine followed numerous appeals of business and consultations with participation of the Finance Ministry and the State Fiscal Service.

The changes are endorsed by resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine No.158 of December 27, 2018.

The instructions on the order or control over export and import operations will be effective until enactment of the law of Ukraine on currency and currency operations, i.e. until February 7, 2019.

