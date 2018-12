Fiscal Service’s Press Service: Order Signed By Nasirov To Reinstate Himself As Head Of Fiscal Service Illegal

The State Fiscal Service says the order signed by Roman Nasirov to reinstate himself as the head of the State Fiscal Service is illegal.

Natalia Nepriakhina, a representative of the press service of the State Fiscal Service, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 11, 2018, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled that the dismissal of Roman Nasirov from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service was unlawful.

According to Natalia Nepriakhina, the question of reinstatement of a head of a central body of the executives is decide by the Cabinet of Ministers on the ground of a draft resolution prepared by the Finance Ministry.

“In case of adoption of a resolution of the government to reinstate Roman Nasirov as the head of the State Fiscal Service the Fiscal Service will issue an order to announce the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on reinstatement of Nasirov at the post. Thus, the issuance of the order on execution of the ruling of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv of December 11, 2018, signed by Nasirov is unlawful,” she wrote.

According to her, Nasirov came to the State Fiscal Service on December 27.

Oleksandr Vlasov has been the head of the State Fiscal Service since September 5, 2018.

On January 31, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Nasirov from the post of chairman of the State Fiscal Service because he had taken citizenship of another country.