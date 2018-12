The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has signed an agreement and confirmed the nominations for gas to the Smilakomunteploenerho gas company, which provides the town of Smila of Cherkasy region with heat and hot water.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, provision of nominations for December and January became possible after the local authorities of Smila and Smilakomunteploenerho met the requirements of Article 22 of the Law of Ukraine "On Heat Supply" - assumption of debts of the previous heat supplier Smila Energoinvest LLC before Naftogaz.

According to the statement, the debts before Naftogaz in the amount of UAH 85.5 million were accumulated in the period from 2010, when, by the decision of the local authorities, the city boiler houses were operated by Smila Energoinvest LLC within the framework of joint activities.

Now the debt has been restructured - the corresponding agreement was signed between the Naftogaz and the Smilakomunteploenerho on December 26.

The statement notes that in November 2018 Smilakomunteploenerho took gas unauthorized, and this, in accordance with the GTS Code, entails payment by the utility for natural gas balancing services in favor of Cherkasygas with a factor of 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, the Commission on Emergency Situations made a decision to launch the heating season in Smila.

In the evening of the same day gas supply to the city’s boilers began.

Earlier, President Poroshenko demanded to immediately begin the heating season in Smila.

The president also promised to turn to the National Police and the prosecutor's office about the situation that had occurred with the heating in Smila and called on law enforcement officers to respond appropriately.