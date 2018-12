The international reserves of Ukraine have grown to USD 20.7 billion.

The press service of the National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We continue to update records. Today the international reserves of Ukraine have grown to USD 20.7 billion. This is the highest volume since October 2013,” reads the statement.

The update of the five-year maximum followed a loan of EUR 349.3 million from Deutsche Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, the international reserves of Ukraine increased by 5.8% to USD 17.7115 billion.

In 2017, the international reserves of Ukraine grew by 21% to USD 18.8 billion.