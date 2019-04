Last few weeks, are especially busy for Ukrainian helicopter pilots in DR Congo. Each day, Ukrainian crews transport tons of cargo and dozens of national contingents service members of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo.

Such intensity of flights is related to the preparation for the presidential elections in the country, which were scheduled for December 23, but currently being postponed to December 30, 2018 due to the unpreparendness electoral districts. Available extra time is maximally used by the Mission in order to be fully prepared to respond challenges related to the activities of numerous illegal armed groups on the territory of the country, to guarantee the protection of the local population and to ensure open democratic elections.

The capabilities of the Ukrainian contingent in this context are unexpendable, since only air transport can provide sufficient speed of troops relocation and material resources delivery in given conditions. The Mi-8 crew daily carries tons of fuel, provisions, weapons and ammunition, materials and equipment for engineering and fortification strengthening of the Mission's bases, providing a fast deployment of personnel to necessary locations. Moreover, only combat Mi-24 helicopters of our contingent are capable to provide protection for aircraft operating in regions with a "red level" threat.

Totally, ninth rotation of 18 separate helicopter detachments carried out 582 flights by Mi-8 crews and 249 flights by Mi-24 crews with a total duration of over 3600 hours. During this period of time, 2366 service members of partner countries were transported and more than 161 tons of cargo were delivered to their destinations by Ukrainian national contingent.

Thus, service personnel of Ukrainian national contingent prove daily that Ukraine is a strong ally, an important contributor to world security andcommitted defender of democratic values.