In November 2018, commercial banks' profit made UAH 5.165 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late November, revenues of the banks amounted to UAH 180.433 billion, and expenses - UAH 160.441 billion.

Therefore, in the first eleven months of 2018, banks' profit made UAH 19.992 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the loss of commercial banks amounted to UAH 24.4 million.

In 2016, the loss of the banks made UAH 159 billion.

Ukrainian banks' revenues/expenses as at December 1, 2018: