Ukraine Representative Marchuk: TCG Agrees On Truce For New Year And Christmas Holidays From December 29

The representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG; Ukraine - Russia - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Yevhen Marchuk said that the TCG had reached an agreement on establishing a regime of silence for the New Year and Christmas holidays from 12:01 a.m. on December 29.

He said this on the Pryamyi TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At today's meeting of the group (TCG), Ukraine’s proposal on introducing a regime of silence was discussed. There were other proposals, but in the end we managed to reach an agreement. (...) Today it has been agreed that the regime of silence will start from December 29,” said Marchuk .

The representative of Ukraine in the TCG stressed that this truce should be used to repair critical infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November President Petro Poroshenko appointed Marchuk as the representative of Ukraine in the TCG.

Marchuk, 77, was the first chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 1991-1994), former prime minister (1995-1996), former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC; 1999-2003), and former defense minister (2003-2004).

Since May 2015, he has represented Ukraine in a security subgroup of the TCG.