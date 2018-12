A World Bank-guaranteed loan of EUR 349.3 million from Deutsche Bank intended for supporting economic growth has been transferred into the state budget.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deutsche Bank provided the loan of EUR 349.3 million in two tranches: tranche A (EUR 53.2 million) was provided for four years and tranche B (EUR 296.1 million) for 10 years with a grace period of 4.5 years.

This loan was covered by the euro equivalent of USD 375 million out of the loan guarantees that the World Bank provided for USD 750 million.

The next loan under the remainder of the World Bank loan guarantee is expected to be obtained in the first quarter of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the World Bank provided Ukraine guarantees for loans of up to USD 750 million on December 18.