Chief Justice Shevchuk: Constitutional Court Cannot Assess Laws Adopted By Rada Between February 20 And May 25

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine cannot assess constitutionality of the laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine between February 20, 2014, and May 25, 2014.

Constitutional Court chief justice Stanyslav Shevchuk gave the position in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada was the only legitimate body of the government between February 20, 2014, and May 25, 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada returned the Constitution of 2004.

On February 22, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada set the presidential elections for May 25, 2014.

On February 23, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Turchynov acting President of Ukraine.