President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has declared UAH 556.7 million in dividends from Rothschild Trust.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the data posted in the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State and Local-Self Government.

In particular, President Poroshenko declared UAH 556,742,460 in dividends from Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG (Switzerland).

President Poroshenko has declared extra UAH 10 million in dividends from the Prime Assets Capital Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund public joint-stock company and thus increased his declared income since January 2018 to UAH 198 million.

Thus, the income declared by Petro Poroshenko for 2018 will top UAH 755 million.

Petro Poroshenko declared UAH 16.3 million of income for 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, then presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko said in 2014 he was ready to sell the Roshen Corporation if elected the President of Ukraine.