Turkish Airlines (Turkey) intends to open a direct flight Kyiv - Bodrum (Turkey) from April 6, 2019.

This is indicated by the data of the reservation system of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Flights will be operated on Saturdays with departure from Bodrum at 01:15 a.m., from Kyiv - at 04:40 a.m.

Previously, the flight from Kyiv to Bodrum was carried out with a transfer in Istanbul.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkish Airlines had decided to increase the frequency of Odesa - Istanbul (Turkey) flight from 14 to 18 times a week from September 3.

Turkish Airlines, established in 1933, is part of the Star Alliance aviation alliance.

The airline’s fleet consists of more than 220 passenger and cargo aircraft that fly to 261 destinations in 108 countries.