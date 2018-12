The Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld the house arrest for political consultant Volodymyr Petrov.

The press service of the Kyiv Appeal Court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the court considered motions of prosecutors and the defense on December 26, 2018.

On November 30, 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to order arrest of political consultant Petrov and placed him under house arrest until January 28, 2019.

The Kyiv Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, law enforcers arrested Petrov and blogger Baraboshko on suspicion of violating the privacy of the deputy head of the National Police’s department of economic protection, Oleksandr Varchenko, who is the husband of the State Bureau of Investigation’s Deputy Director Olha Varchenko.

Earlier, media reports alleged that Varchenko’s common-law husband Oleksandr sexually harassed and threatened a student.

Varchenko described the allegations as an information attack on him and his family.