Moody's Upgrades Ratings Of Kyiv And Kharkiv From Caa2 To Caa1

Moody's, an international rating agency, has upgraded the ratings of issuers Kyiv and Kharkiv from Caa2 to Caa1.

The international rating agency announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the international rating agency has changed the outlook for the ratings of Kyiv and Kharkiv from “Stable” to “Positive.”

The rating action follows the decision of Moody's to upgrade the rating of Ukraine from Caa2 to Caa1.

The rating action on Kyiv and Kharkiv also reflects the improvement of the environment for Ukrainian economic entities.

In compliance with the classification of the rating agency, the debt obligations with Caa rating are considered to have low quality and are subject to very high credit risk.

