Poroshenko Not To Extend Martial Law Because Of Presidential Elections Scheduled For March 31, 2019

President Petro Poroshenko does not intend to extend the period of martial law, which was introduced in ten regions from 2 p.m. on November 26 and ended at 2 p.m. on December 26, primarily due to the presidential elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.

He said this at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko stressed that the martial law did not affect the lives of civilians: there was no restriction of rights and freedoms, there was no negative impact on the economy.

At the same time, due to the martial law, the right of citizens to participate in elections was limited, because due to the legislative ban on holding elections under martial law, on December 23, the first elections in 45 united territorial communities of nine regions did not take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko declares that the situation with the presence of Russian troops in the Donbas and near the borders of Ukraine has not changed during martial law.