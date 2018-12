On Wednesday, December 26, at 2.00 p.m., the effect of the martial law in ten regions of Ukraine expired.

The presidential decree to introduce the martial law in 10 regions from 2 p.m., November 26 to 2 p.m., December 26 took effect on November 28, 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision to introduce the martial law in ten regions of Ukraine followed an act of armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine’s military vessels near the Kerch Straight on November 25.

The 30-day martial law is imposed in Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv region, as well as within the Ukrainian water zone in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

According to the law “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law,” holding of presidential elections is prohibited under martial law.

According to the Constitution, regular presidential elections are to be held on the last Sunday of March during the incumbent president’s fifth term of office (that is, on March 31, 2019).

The law stipulates that the parliament is to schedule elections no later than 100 days before the voting day (according to the Ukrainian News Agency’s estimates, elections should be scheduled before December 20, inclusive, when the martial law proposed by Poroshenko will still be in effect).

According to the law, election campaigning should begin 90 days before the voting day (according to the Ukrainian News Agency’s estimates, election campaigning should begin on December 31).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 56.6% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center consider that the imposition of martial law is related to President Petro Poroshenko's desire to suspend the upcoming presidential election.