President Petro Poroshenko has awarded the Member of Parliament (independent), the former leader of the Right Sector party Dmytro Yarosh with an honorary weapon.

This is stated in the Poroshenko’s decree given by the Presidential Administration at the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Yarosh was awarded as a participant in the hostilities "for personal courage and selfless actions shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

The decree was signed on October 13, and on October 14 Ukraine celebrates Defender’s Day.

The Honorary Weapon decoration of the President is a 9.2-mm Fort 21.02 pistol with a combat kit of 16 cartridges.

The body of the gun is made of structural steel, the handle is made of noble wood, the exterior details are decorated with artistic decorative carving, and the name of the awarded is engraved on the plate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former Presidents Leonid Kuchma (1994-2005), Viktor Yuschenko (2005-2010) and Viktor Yanukovych (2010-2014) handed over 126 units of honorary weapons during their presidency.

From the beginning of the presidential term until 2017, Poroshenko presented 15 units of honorary weapons, including in 2015, to nine football players of the national football team of Ukraine, head coach Mykola Fomenko and chairman of the Football Federation Andrii Pavelko.