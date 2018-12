UkrOboronProm Transfers 2,500 Units Of High-Precision Weapons To Army In 2018

In 2018, the enterprises of the UkrOboronProm state concern transferred over 2,500 high-precision weapons to law enforcement agencies.

The UkrOboronProm said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is noted that the state-owned Kyiv design bureau Luch transferred hundreds of high-precision missiles Stuhna-P, Korsar and Baryer over to the troops with thousands of missiles to them.

Besides, it is expected that mass production of the Vilkha missile complex will soon begin.

In 2018, the State Enterprise Research and Production Complex Progress completed work on the modernization and full import substitution of the high-precision 152-mm Kvitnyk artillery projectile, is fully ready for its serial production and is awaiting orders from the Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UkrOboronProm intends to switch to standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from 2019.