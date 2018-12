Ukrainian Prosecutors Classify All Court Decisions Within Investigation On Attack On Ukrainian Navy’s Vessels

Ukrainian military prosecutors have classified all decisions of courts within the case on the attack on ships of the Ukrainian navy near the Kerch Straight of November 25, 2018.

The office of the military prosecutor of the Southern Regions said this to Ukrainian News Agency following its inquiry.

The office of the military prosecutor of the Southern Regions made the decision to classify all decisions of courts within the criminal case on December 3, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, Russian military captured two motorboats and a towboat of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

A total of 24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal case following the incident.