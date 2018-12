The Kyiv-based Roshen corporation, one of Ukraine's largest producers of confectioneries, is in the 25th place in the 2018 Global Top 100 Candy Companies ranking.

The ranking is available on the website of the Candy Industry outlet, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Roshen corporation was in the 24th place in the Global Top 100 Candy Companies ranking in 2017.

According to the ranking, the volume of net sales of the Roshen corporation remained at the level of 2017 – USD 800 million.

There are two more Ukrainian companies in the Global Top 100 Candy Companies ranking.

Konti Group remains in the 43rd place (the net sales are estimated at USD 473 million), AVK Confectionery climbed three positions up in the ranking to the 64th place (the net sales are estimated at USD 275 million).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv-based Roshen corporation reported the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of UAH 3 billion for 2017.

The Roshen corporation includes Kremenchuk, 2 Vinnytsia, Kyiv confectionaries, Mariupol, which is on the liquidation stage, as well as Klaipeda confectionery plant UAB Roshen (Lithuania) and Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary); Vinnitsa dairy plant Roshen, frozen Lipetsk factory (Russia).

President Petro Poroshenko is the ultimate beneficial owner of the Roshen Group; in April 2016, the ICU investment company announced the completion of the transfer to the Rothschild Trust company of the share of Poroshenko in the Roshen confectionery corporation.