Kyiv Postpones Launch Of Sale Of Electronic Tickets For Public Transport To January

Kyiv City State Administration postponed the launch of the sale of an electronic ticket to pay for public transport to January.

The representative of the Kyiv City State Administration said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The presentation of the ticket is postponed for technical reasons and will take place after the holidays," he said.

On December 22, the Kyiv City State Administration announced the launch of the sale of a single ticket from the current week.

Its presentation was to take place on Wednesday, December 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Dmytro Davtian said that the single electronic ticket system is launching from December 24, and its test and operational period will last until October 30, 2019.

During this time, experts should identify and eliminate the shortcomings.

Also, the complete installation and firmware of the validators will be completed, and all conductors will be trained.