The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will hold a meeting on Wednesday.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

The source did not specify the agenda of the meeting, which should be tentatively held at 02:00 p.m.

At the same time, the source confirmed that the issue of martial law would be raised at the meeting, but did not specify in what context.

At 02:00 p.m. on Wednesday the martial law expires, which was introduced from 02:00 p.m. on November 26 in 10 regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 58% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group do not support the decision to impose martial law in 10 regions from November 26 to December 26.

On November 26, Poroshenko proposed the Verkhovna Rada to approve the introduction of martial law in Ukraine for two months.

The legislation directly prohibits the holding of elections under martial law, and according to the Constitution, the next presidential election should be held on March 31, 2019 with the start of the election process on December 31.

Accordingly, the Verkhovna Rada called election for March 31, 2019 and approved the introduction of martial law only in 10 regions that border with Russia and unrecognized Transnistria, and only for 30 days: from 02:00 p.m. on November 26 to 02:00 p.m. on December 26.

On November 25, Russia captured two Ukrainian boats and a tug of the Navy near the Kerch Strait, capturing 24 Ukrainian sailors.