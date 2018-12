McDonald's Ukraine Together With Glovo Launches Food Delivery Service From Its Restaurants In Kyiv

McDonald's Ukraine together with the Glovo goods delivery service launched a food delivery service from its restaurants in Kyiv.

The director general of McDonald's Ukraine said this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We went to meet Glovo's offer for delivery," he said.

The buyer can order dishes using the application on the smartphone.

The delivery was launched on December 20.

By the end of the year, McDonald's Ukraine intends to expand the delivery network to 10 restaurants in Kyiv (delivery from one restaurant is now working), and in the future - to expand the service to other cities of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, McDonald's Ukraine invested UAH 330 million in the opening and reconstruction of restaurants in 2017.

McDonald's Ukraine has been operating in Ukraine since 1997.

McDonald's is a world leader in the fast service industry (over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries of the world).

Ukraine has 86 restaurants of the company.